Megacoin Market Cap Hits $80,043.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $80,043.00 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00715865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007059 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,441,069 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

