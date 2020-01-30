MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Sells $260,400.00 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MGTX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 67,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

