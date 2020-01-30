Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

NASDAQ:MLNX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.22. 33,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,141. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,083,000 after purchasing an additional 72,994 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after purchasing an additional 658,472 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after purchasing an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 314,681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

