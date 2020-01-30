Membrana (MBN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,518.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Membrana has a market cap of $537,533.00 and approximately $101,518.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Membrana token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ABCC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Membrana alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.05706286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024987 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128186 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033534 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Membrana Token Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 643,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,874,942 tokens. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io.

Buying and Selling Membrana

Membrana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Membrana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Membrana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Membrana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Membrana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Membrana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.