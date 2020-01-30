Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $171,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after purchasing an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.50. 10,203,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,769. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

