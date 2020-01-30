Mercury (MER) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $276,039.00 and $233.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.35 or 0.03132410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00192710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.