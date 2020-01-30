Meredith (MDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Meredith has set its Q2 guidance at $1.59-1.72 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDP opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Meredith has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts have commented on MDP shares. Stephens cut their target price on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

