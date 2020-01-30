Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 253.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 71,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 148.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.