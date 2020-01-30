Meridian Bank Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRBK. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Meridian Bank stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.01. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Meridian Bank worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

