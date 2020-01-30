Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 112.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,511,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 151.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.