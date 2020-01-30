Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Meritor updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $22.51. 3,517,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,995. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.