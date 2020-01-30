Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.75 EPS.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 62,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.29. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.55.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

