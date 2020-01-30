Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

Meritor stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.55.

In other Meritor news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

