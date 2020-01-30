Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Dawson James began coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 72.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $10,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

MESO opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $970.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

