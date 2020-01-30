Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.50 EPS.

CASH stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 46,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

