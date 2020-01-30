Metal Price Tops $0.24 (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Metal has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. Metal has a market cap of $14.99 million and $2.44 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,183,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Livecoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Upbit, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

