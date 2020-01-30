Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. Metlife has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,888,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,993,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,006,000 after acquiring an additional 339,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,740,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

