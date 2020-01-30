Metro, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.83 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.86.

TSE MRU traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.13. Metro has a 52 week low of C$47.18 and a 52 week high of C$59.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

