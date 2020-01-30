Metronome 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $353,691.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004798 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $13.77 and $33.94. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $353,691.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,680,379 coins and its circulating supply is 10,156,130 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.