Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.69 per share for the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 guidance at $7.66-$7.71 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $802.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $618.36 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $801.61 and its 200 day moving average is $734.50.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,997,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.29.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.