M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ YNDX traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,192. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

