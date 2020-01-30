M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 567,934 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 567,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

