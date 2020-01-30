M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $771,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $15.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,226,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

