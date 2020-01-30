M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Domtar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Domtar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Domtar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter valued at $201,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Domtar by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE:UFS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 93,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,007. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

