M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.28. 12,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,941. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

