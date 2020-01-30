M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 188,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,501,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

WY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 47,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,318. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

