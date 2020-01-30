M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 198,589 Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 198,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,687. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

