M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 260,370 AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of AVX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AVX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AVX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AVX by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AVX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of AVX by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,224. AVX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.31.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. AVX’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

