M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 26,963 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,343,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $859,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

BFAM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.33. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,989. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

