M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.10 Million in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,026 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,644 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 1,536,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

