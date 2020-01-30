M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.61 Million in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Autohome by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.02. 3,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,095. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

