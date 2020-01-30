M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $20.43 Million in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. The firm has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

