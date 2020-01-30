M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.27 Million in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after acquiring an additional 149,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 56,403 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.82. 1,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,084. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International SA has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $48.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,077,388.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,566,206.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,159,518. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

