M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.40 Million in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 736,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Encana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Encana by 44.2% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082,247 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Encana in the third quarter valued at $33,555,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Encana by 872.5% in the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,793 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Encana by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,601,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Encana by 43.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,114,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,792 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at $246,728.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECA stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 5,087,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,039,118. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

