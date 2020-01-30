M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.14 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $32,000. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

HDB stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

