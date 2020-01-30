M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.58 Million in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 327,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,161,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,026,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 347,715 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,403,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,079,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 99,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,975. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

