M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.76 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 176,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Western Union by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after buying an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 66.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.13. 501,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.