M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.81 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 437,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 37,709,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,977,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

