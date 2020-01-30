M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $6.40 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

STLD traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $30.03. 12,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,693. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

