M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $6.86 Million in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,365,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 125,139 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,041,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hess by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.72. 918,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,213. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -87.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

