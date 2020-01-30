M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $66.10 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,097,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $17.26 on Thursday, reaching $1,439.44. The company had a trading volume of 321,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,004.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,398.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,273.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

