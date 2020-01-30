M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $7.66 Million in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Metlife by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 352,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 113,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

MET traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. 60,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

