M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $8.14 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 220,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,694,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 269,846 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in General Motors by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,424 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,158,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

