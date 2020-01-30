M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $8.16 Million in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93,236 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $2,304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

