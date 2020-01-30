M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of JOBS stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,505. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.36 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

