M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 224,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.52% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $44,257.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIVO. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 7,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.92. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

