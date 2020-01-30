M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of United States Cellular at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

USM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 2,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,499. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.