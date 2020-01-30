M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.13. 25,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.95.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

