M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,833.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 826.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 462,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $15.78. 2,494,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

