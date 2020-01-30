M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of IMO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,651. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion.

IMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

